CALIFORNIA ZINESTERS

Started by sacraWOMENto zine. Last reply by Zelda Oct 8, 2012.
Anyone within California willing to trade with me the latest issues of my zine. Features quite a few various topics. Issue 3, 4, and 5 are still around here.There's plenty of these to go around. I'd be happy to trade or sell. Message me on here or email me at shayanshafii@gmail.com
CALL FOR SUBMISSIONS: "If you'd like to hear it // I can sing it for you" is a zine on aging. We are now accepting submissions for issue #002. We are accepting writings, photos, artwork centered around the theme “The things we’ve created.” All submissions should be formatted for b&w printing.
Please include: contact information you would like included in the zine, websites where interested readers can see more of your work, and an “about me” page with some fun info about you~
Our theme for this issue centers around social fabrications: the things we’ve created to help us hide from the things we haven’t - ie: colorblind notions of frailty, long-term care facilities, modern burial practices, Medicare coverage, culturally-specific understandings of an aging-body, etc. We are particularly interested in experiences of aging *outside* of fabricated normative structures- including senior homelessness, sexuality in older age, poverty, and addiction in older age.
Deadline is JULY 25, 2015. Can’t wait to see and include your work.
If anyone is in the Sacramento area I urge you to go into Dimples book store and tell them to carry zines. They said it could be a possibility!
Issue #001 of "If you'd like to hear it // I can sing it for you" is out now! This zine is focused on the negotiation of an aging body and a “forgetful” self in an unaccommodating world, as well as accounts of chronic illness and the end-of-life experiences of an aging self.
Visit us at agingzine.tumblr.com // facebook.com/agingzine and get a copy of the first issue at agingzine.storenvy.com.
Book Fair and pop up zine library March 7th in Los Angeles!! http://youtu.be/M0gp26Raw5k
We are located in Sacramento and we distribute copies of Savage Henry Magazine to various head shops, dines, coffee shops, dispensaries, and other places on interest all over the city.
At EBABZ a guy approached me saying he was going to put on a zine fest in Vallejo. Anyone have any more info?
Chicken-Head 46 is being folded and stapled, it should hit the streets by Monday.
