Buy/Sell/Trade

a place for zinesters - writers and readers
This group is for buying, selling, and trading old zines! This group is not for selling YOUR zines. List zines you'd like to get rid of, list zines you'd like to acquire. This is a place for collector's to help each other fill the gaps in their collections!
Well, I thought this site was gonna collapse, but here we are!People keep joining the group, but no one is talking. Want to buy, sell, or trade some zines? If so, post it here, and let's talk!Continue
Started by Billy Da Bunny on Friday.
Let's start with Al Burian's stuff. Does anyone have any of these zines?Burn Collector 1Burn Collector 4Burn Collector 5Burn Collector 8Burn Collector 13Natural Disasters 2Or....Tight Pants #3, 5,…Continue
Started by Billy Da Bunny Aug 24, 2016.
I have these zines available, for sale or trade. Send me a PM!Found Magazine 1, 2, 3, 5Worse Than Queer (Queer chicago zine)Shortandqueer #1Pick Your Poison 2, 3 (hilarious and sarcastic…Continue
Started by Billy Da Bunny Aug 12, 2016.
I have the following zines on hand and am looking to trade:
-Anxiety and Self-care (a radical guide)
-Can't take that away (notes on surviving sexual violence)
-Collide (on physical and mental illness)
-Magic needle (thoughts on craftivism and feminist street art)
-Queer and Trans Trauma
-Radical softness as a weapon, emotionality as a tactic
-Shit's fucked (a positivity guide)
If you wish to trade, you can send me a message and we can discuss. Thanks!
Cool, thanks!
I have all the Deafulas, they're great! I don't have any to give away, though. I also have some That Olde Weird Americas, let me see if I can find them.
I'm at work, zines are at homebut...
Off the top of my head, I'm looking for:
That Olde, Weird America (any issues)
Deafula #3
Harlot, RN
If you see me, or anyone else, listing one of your old zines, and you'd rather that zine just disappear entirely, then just send a PM. No one here is trying to get rich off your old/bad/embarrassing zines! No worries.
