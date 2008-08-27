bay area zinesters

a place for zinesters - writers and readers
any zinesters still around the bay area? let''s talk.
Location: san francisco bay area
Started by Rani Goel Aug 11, 2016.
Started by Noodle Mania May 29, 2015.
Started by Simon Orr. Last reply by ISSUESSHOP May 25, 2015.
Gilman St. in Berkeley is having a day of zines(April 17th...2016). Mostly to inspire kids who seem over reliant on techie shit and who have lots energy bursting from the seams. Here is an evil social media site where you can plug in; https://www.facebook.com/events/1513333138994677/
PS the new issue of Slingshot is in production--deadline for your writing is Jan 16th. Come Out to the Long Haul in Berkeley Jan 22-24 to help do layout
Hey folks! I hail from Redwood City, which is pretty much a zine desert. I'd be interested in connecting with other people in suburbs or small towns, to talk about any ways to champion zines in our communities! <3
Just a reminder of tonight's FREE zine event at Rock Paper Scissors Collective in Oakland. Have you seen our impressive 2,500+ zine library? Want to make a zine with us? Feel like meeting like-minded creatives and hearing them read from their own DIY publications? Join us tonight! Music from Kevin Costa and lots of zines from snazzy Oakland locals. 6:30 - 9:00 PM.
CALL FOR SUBMISSIONS: "If you'd like to hear it // I can sing it for you" is a zine on aging based in Berkeley. We are now accepting submissions for issue #002. We are accepting writings, photos, artwork centered around the theme “The things we’ve created.” All submissions should be formatted for b&w printing.
Please include: contact information you would like included in the zine, websites where interested readers can see more of your work, and an “about me” page with some fun info about you~
Our theme for this issue centers around social fabrications: the things we’ve created to help us hide from the things we haven’t - ie: colorblind notions of frailty, long-term care facilities, modern burial practices, Medicare coverage, culturally-specific understandings of an aging-body, etc. We are particularly interested in experiences of aging *outside* of fabricated normative structures- including senior homelessness, sexuality in older age, poverty, and addiction in older age.
Deadline is JULY 25, 2015. Can’t wait to see and include your work.
Noodle Mania Zine Workshop at Megapolis Festival~!~~!
Day: Saturday June 6, 2015
Time: 10:30 AM
Length: 90min
Location: Rock Paper Scissors (2278 Telegraph Ave, Oakland)
Admission with a Festival Pass or with a small suggested donation to RPS
Make a zine, share a true story, and eat noodles! Participants will listen to sound-rich, non-narrated audio pieces and draw, craft, doodle and collage their interpretations of the stories they hear. The images we create will accompany the stories in a special Megapolis edition of the print zine, Noodle Mania. People who don’t consider themselves “artists” are especially invited to participate in this collaboration. Noodle Mania is a collection of true stories: bring yours!
Festival info here: http://megapolisfestival.org/
Hi, all- if you're in the East Bay/Berkeley/Oakland areas, our zine "If you'd like to hear it// I can sing it for you" is now available for purchase at Pegasus Books Downtown in Downtown Berkeley (bottom right of this picture!). Pay our friends a visit, pick up a copy of our zine, and scope out the other great DIY publications available! Happy Friday~
Anyone doing anything fun in the east bay lately? Each time I hit up the Long Haul I think of turning the space into a one day zine meetup to trade zines/hang out and eat vegan snacks for the day...
