Australian Zinesters

Information

This is a group for all Australian zinemakers and lovers.

Location: Australia
QUEER!CONTENT ZINE#2: CALL FOR SUBMISSIONS!

Started by QueerContent Feb 9, 2016.

Copier Jam! Australian Zine & Indie Comic Exhibition

Started by Staples Jun 24, 2015.

2013 mca zine fair 5 Replies

Started by Aspire. Last reply by Aspire May 26, 2013.

Comment by QueerContent on September 13, 2015 at 5:17pm

Comment by QueerContent on July 20, 2015 at 8:18pm

Just over 24 hours to go! ZICS is planned for August 22-23, and we need to raise the funds to put it on!

So what’s happening this year? Well, we can now announce a panel with “Megahex” creator Simon Hansellman will be in conversation with cult Indie Comic/Zine makers, HTML Flowers and Nicky Minus!

We’ve got Dr Sketchy’s hosting a life-drawing event on the Saturday night! A live show from members of Saturday afternoon’s music panel including HTML Flowers, Gonzovillain, Jess Locke, Nana Vigilante and Bad Bangers!

We’ll be running workshops, including a chance to operate a Risograph! All this plus Poetry slams, conversation panels, and the hall where the best in brightest of comics and zine scenes will be displaying their swag!

Help us make this amazing event happen! Go to http://www.pozible.com/project/197200, even $5 will be appreciated!"

Comment by QueerContent on January 30, 2015 at 2:19am

~ CALLING ALL BRISBANE FOLK ~

Have a zine in the works and just aren't getting it done? Have an idea that is overdue to be born? Tom Magee from Mailaise Crew and WJ from QueerContent are facilitating a 24hr zine challenge to get stuff done (we're also unemployed, broke, and bored).

When: Monday, 9th February @ 9am
Where: Tom's House

Be sure to bring your own tools/stapler/paper. There will be food - maybe pizza - but it would be rad if everyone brought something to share. WJ is baking, so the real challenge is to out-do him.

All zine makers of all varieties welcome! You don't even have to stick around or make a zine: you could make a comic if you like, squeeze a page into (or check out) someone else's progress. We just get together and harness the power of zine making while meeting some awesome creators.

RSVP ON THE FACEBOOK EVENT PAGE: https://www.facebook.com/events/1553332511575689/?ref=3&ref_new...

Comment by Nyx on December 4, 2014 at 7:11pm

Awesome. :D

Comment by QueerContent on December 4, 2014 at 7:09pm

Keen as beans for a zine fair. Some comic artists have set up a mini comicon for comic artists in Brisbane because they don't feel represented at ZICS. I am hell keen for both to happen so I can zine out more times a year.

Comment by Nyx on December 4, 2014 at 7:03pm

*headdesk*

Comment by QueerContent on December 4, 2014 at 7:00pm

I'm sure you can get all sorts of debt in this economy :D dudum-tsk.

Comment by Nyx on December 3, 2014 at 5:10pm

Does anyone know where/if I can get Xerography Debt in Australia?

Comment by Nyx on November 12, 2014 at 1:37am

I wish I lived closer. :)

Do anyone know if Aunty Mabel's is still going? I've sent an email, but no reply so far...

Comment by Nicholas Beckett on November 10, 2014 at 3:24am

The first City of Sydney Zine Fair will be held at Waterloo Library (770 Elizabeth Street Waterloo) Sunday November 23, 11am to 2pm. Sadly there are no tables left, but feel free to come and zine bomb or just help out our beloved zine friends. We'd love to see you all there.

 

