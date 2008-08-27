Australian Zinesters

a place for zinesters - writers and readers
This is a group for all Australian zinemakers and lovers.
Just over 24 hours to go! ZICS is planned for August 22-23, and we need to raise the funds to put it on!
So what’s happening this year? Well, we can now announce a panel with “Megahex” creator Simon Hansellman will be in conversation with cult Indie Comic/Zine makers, HTML Flowers and Nicky Minus!
We’ve got Dr Sketchy’s hosting a life-drawing event on the Saturday night! A live show from members of Saturday afternoon’s music panel including HTML Flowers, Gonzovillain, Jess Locke, Nana Vigilante and Bad Bangers!
We’ll be running workshops, including a chance to operate a Risograph! All this plus Poetry slams, conversation panels, and the hall where the best in brightest of comics and zine scenes will be displaying their swag!
Help us make this amazing event happen! Go to http://www.pozible.com/project/197200, even $5 will be appreciated!"
Have a zine in the works and just aren't getting it done? Have an idea that is overdue to be born? Tom Magee from Mailaise Crew and WJ from QueerContent are facilitating a 24hr zine challenge to get stuff done (we're also unemployed, broke, and bored).
When: Monday, 9th February @ 9am
Where: Tom's House
Be sure to bring your own tools/stapler/paper. There will be food - maybe pizza - but it would be rad if everyone brought something to share. WJ is baking, so the real challenge is to out-do him.
All zine makers of all varieties welcome! You don't even have to stick around or make a zine: you could make a comic if you like, squeeze a page into (or check out) someone else's progress. We just get together and harness the power of zine making while meeting some awesome creators.
RSVP ON THE FACEBOOK EVENT PAGE: https://www.facebook.com/events/1553332511575689/?ref=3&ref_new...
Awesome. :D
Keen as beans for a zine fair. Some comic artists have set up a mini comicon for comic artists in Brisbane because they don't feel represented at ZICS. I am hell keen for both to happen so I can zine out more times a year.
*headdesk*
I'm sure you can get all sorts of debt in this economy :D dudum-tsk.
Does anyone know where/if I can get Xerography Debt in Australia?
I wish I lived closer. :)
Do anyone know if Aunty Mabel's is still going? I've sent an email, but no reply so far...
