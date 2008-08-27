a place for zinesters - writers and readers
Less words, more art.
- - - - CALL FOR SUBMISSIONS - ZINE + PORTRAIT EXCHANGE - - - -EXPLORING LIMINALITY IN RELATION TO CONTEMPORARY TRANS+ AND/OR GNC IDENTITIES AND EXPERIENCE I’m working on a project exploring the…Continue
Started by Emil Maud Nov 19, 2016.
I create mini one page zines with tunes (lyrics and chords) I'm learning/enjoying for me and my ukulele. If you would like to trade/share something familiar or talk ukulele by being a pen pal, please…Continue
Started by Earla Dawn Legault Oct 28, 2016.
Started by Krystal Becker Apr 21, 2016.
It is OUT NOW! Vermilingua issue number 1 is now available to purchase at anteaterart.bigcartel.com. Only 30 copies are available so make sure you snap one up. Only £3 + p&p.
CALL TO SUBMISSION
ClitKong zine (a feminist visual art zine) want to celebrate the “witch” inside us,
away from broomsticks or cauldrons clichés.
READ THE OPEN CALL HERE : http://clitkong-zine.tumblr.com/post/1567...
Hello!
We're 2k20, a creative group working together to create art.
A little bit about 2k20: the goal of the project is to push our creative boundaries, by creating artwork with a limitation in place. Every month, this limitation is defined by the zine's theme. After deciding on a theme, we go about creating our artwork. Then, we cherry-pick our artwork from everything, which was created that month and arrange the best pieces into a logical composition of about 8 pages.
After finishing the zine, we put together a mix of music, promptly called the zine 'soundtrack', which in our opinion compliments the visuals. In addition, we regularly release mixtapes on our Telegram channel, which showcase some of the best music in the world (in our opinion).
We would appreciate it greatly if you could take a look at our work and possibly give us a shout out. We highly recommend to go to our Telegram channel (linked below) to get the full 2k20 experience!
Alternatively, you can follow the Google Drive link below to a folder, which only contains the zines, which we have released so far and their soundtracks.
Links:
1. telegram.me/kktwenty
2. https://drive.google.com/open?id=0B13PDOyiNabCdHJxdXFQNFF1c1U
We look forward hearing back from you!
-2k20
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=USMex3TUaBs
Hello fellow zine creators!
I'm an artist and poet from Malaysia who has just ventured into the world of zine making <3 I pair paintings with poetry (all my own work), check it out in the links below!
The gallery: art with the respective poems I create...
The end product look :
http://anntidote.com/poetryzine
I welcome collaboration proposals, just send me an email (anntidotelab@gmail.com) and we will take it from there!
Just launched an indie press out of Richmond, VA! Check out what I've got so far, more coming soon!
Looking for art on the theme of courage. Submissions due April 29!
Click here for more info: https://felanzine.wordpress.com/submit/ or contact me at felanzine@outlook.com
Issue 4 of felan is here. I know it's my zine, but I have to say this is the best one yet. All the contributions are on the theme - Melancholy.
Check it out here: http://www.blurb.com/b/6975964-f-lan-issue-4-melancholy
Contributor interviews will be posting on the blog here: https://felanzine.wordpress.com/
Soon Enough This Will All Feel Very Far Away ZINE and Dreamscapes the DEBUT ALBUM by yours truly! Take a trip into the past several years of my life through words and music. I've been piecing together this music for some time now — so if you're into jazz-infused, soulful yet spacey instrumentals PLEASE drop me a message. Also, features conversation snippets with home-bums and lovers I've had the pleasure to call friends in my time spent hitch-hiking the United States. "Soon Enough.." zine offers a complimentary narrative, introducing you to the wonderful people who have inspired me so. UP FOR TRADE or $5 for both!
check out the music here! — https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YAjAbi5n6a8
