CALL FOR SUBMISSIONS- ZINE + PORTRAIT EXCHANGE

- - - - CALL FOR SUBMISSIONS - ZINE + PORTRAIT EXCHANGE - - - -EXPLORING LIMINALITY IN RELATION TO  CONTEMPORARY TRANS+ AND/OR GNC IDENTITIES AND EXPERIENCE I’m working on a project exploring the…Continue

Started by Emil Maud Nov 19.

Music is Art too - Ukulele Zine

I create mini one page zines with tunes (lyrics and chords) I'm learning/enjoying for me and my ukulele. If you would like to trade/share something familiar or talk ukulele by being a pen pal, please…Continue

Tags: sharing, zine, music, art, river

Started by Earla Dawn Legault Oct 28.

Trades welcome!

Continue

Started by Krystal Becker Apr 21.

trade? 21 Replies

i have a 3 art zines one is photograhpy another is collage and the third is drawing all are fabolus zines anyone want to trade?Continue

Tags: will, art, zines, trade

Started by Will Dowd. Last reply by dystatic Mar 10.

Comment by 2k20 on Sunday

Hello!

We're 2k20, a creative group working together to create art.

A little bit about 2k20: the goal of the project is to push our creative boundaries, by creating artwork with a limitation in place. Every month, this limitation is defined by the zine's theme. After deciding on a theme, we go about creating our artwork. Then, we cherry-pick our artwork from everything, which was created that month and arrange the best pieces into a logical composition of about 8 pages.

After finishing the zine, we put together a mix of music, promptly called the zine 'soundtrack', which in our opinion compliments the visuals. In addition, we regularly release mixtapes on our Telegram channel, which showcase some of the best music in the world (in our opinion).

We would appreciate it greatly if you could take a look at our work and possibly give us a shout out. We highly recommend to go to our Telegram channel (linked below) to get the full 2k20 experience!

Alternatively, you can follow the Google Drive link below to a folder, which only contains the zines, which we have released so far and their soundtracks.

Links:
1. telegram.me/kktwenty
2. https://drive.google.com/open?id=0B13PDOyiNabCdHJxdXFQNFF1c1U

We look forward hearing back from you!

-2k20

Comment by Earla Dawn Legault on October 28, 2016 at 9:56am

I make mini one page zines with tunes I'm learning/enjoying for me and my ukulele. If you would like to trade/share something familiar or talk ukulele, please connect. I've been paddling, writing and drawing instead of zine-ing for a while now but i figure by sharing i'll get back into the river of art-filled zines.

Comment by Ann Tan on August 26, 2016 at 5:43pm

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=USMex3TUaBs

Hello fellow zine creators!

I'm an artist and poet from Malaysia who has just ventured into the world of zine making <3 I pair paintings with poetry (all my own work), check it out in the links below! 

The gallery: art with the respective poems I create...

http://anntidote.com/poetry

 

The end product look :

http://anntidote.com/poetryzine

I welcome collaboration proposals, just send me an email (anntidotelab@gmail.com) and we will take it from there! 

Comment by Derek Setzer on June 13, 2016 at 7:43pm

Just launched an indie press out of Richmond, VA! Check out what I've got so far, more coming soon!

Comment by Krystal Becker on April 21, 2016 at 12:33am
Trades welcome!! https://www.etsy.com/listing/288384805/how-to-get-abducted-by-an-al...
Comment by Jennifer Nichole Wells on April 19, 2016 at 9:10am

Looking for art on the theme of courage. Submissions due April 29!

Click here for more info: https://felanzine.wordpress.com/submit/ or contact me at felanzine@outlook.com

Comment by Jennifer Nichole Wells on March 25, 2016 at 7:41am

Issue 4 of felan is here. I know it's my zine, but I have to say this is the best one yet. All the contributions are on the theme - Melancholy. 

Check it out here: http://www.blurb.com/b/6975964-f-lan-issue-4-melancholy

Contributor interviews will be posting on the blog here: https://felanzine.wordpress.com/

Comment by Nico Doreste on March 7, 2016 at 6:43am

Soon Enough This Will All Feel Very Far Away ZINE and Dreamscapes the DEBUT ALBUM by yours truly! Take a trip into the past several years of my life through words and music. I've been piecing together this music for some time now — so if you're into jazz-infused, soulful yet spacey instrumentals PLEASE drop me a message. Also, features conversation snippets with home-bums and lovers I've had the pleasure to call friends in my time spent hitch-hiking the United States. "Soon Enough.." zine offers a complimentary narrative, introducing you to the wonderful people who have inspired me so. UP FOR TRADE or $5 for both!

check out the music here! — https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YAjAbi5n6a8

Comment by reports from Luke on February 22, 2016 at 2:14am

This here is the first image publication I have up for sale. It is a comment on the nature of conflict. I put the series together when I spent time in Turkey. Interpret it as you please. Making it made me happy and caused a number of unique thoughts about politeness, peace, conflict, getting along, and figuring it out. 

Hope to soon have the ebook available. The photobook is very nicely printed, I am pleased with it. 

I want asking price but will consider discounts for offers made with true creative merit. Surprise me!

8.5"x11"/22×28 cm. 32 pages. 80# 118 GSM paper. 2016. Northeast House distro.

click here to see the publication's web page

Comment by Graham on February 14, 2016 at 8:14pm

Hi! This Ia the First issue of the FRIENDZINE outfit! it is anthology of work created by some great northern indiana artists and poets in the last year! I wanted to showcase some of the great things my friends are doing so I figured this would be a great outfit.

If you'd like to check it out head over to artfullycivil.storenvy.com

 

