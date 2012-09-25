We Make Zines

trade?

i have a 3 art zines one is photograhpy another is collage and the third is drawing all are fabolus zines anyone want to trade?

Permalink Reply by Will Dowd on February 23, 2014 at 5:51pm

i am out of the art zines if you still want to trade hit me up with what kind you want

Permalink Reply by Jujurocs on February 23, 2014 at 9:02pm

I'll take anything with photography or drawings.

Permalink Reply by Secadora Fanzine on May 9, 2014 at 12:57am

lets trade!

Permalink Reply by Jujurocs on May 9, 2014 at 11:44pm

Shoot me your address.

Secadora Fanzine said:

lets trade!

Permalink Reply by Michael Young on June 22, 2014 at 2:36pm
Are you willing to sell a single copy of a recent example of your art magazine or are you interested only in a trade?

Michael Young,
London, England.
Permalink Reply by Thomas Marino on July 18, 2014 at 8:55am

Yes, i would be interested in trade.  I am a newbie at Zining.  I am very interested in digital collage, and animation.

Permalink Reply by Derwood Morris on January 8, 2015 at 3:02pm

You still looking to trade zines? Let me know - darrendurly@gmail.com.

Permalink Reply by Lucas on February 24, 2015 at 10:15am

hello I'd like to trade, please check my zines

the address is at the bottom

thank you!

Permalink Reply by dystatic on March 10, 2016 at 3:52am

hey! 

i would be happy to trade if you are still up for it..

my address is:

dystatic

po box 20083 rpo beverly

edmonton, ab canada

t5w 5e6

Permalink Reply by Michael Young on March 12, 2017 at 10:12am

Can I buy?  I have nothing current to trade but would like to see your zine work. How much should I send to cover purchase and mailing to the UK of one of each of your zines? How would you prefer me to send the money? Can you accept via PayPal?  Thank you.

Permalink Reply by Section 8 Magazine on March 18, 2017 at 11:46am

Section 8 Magazine is down for a trade. SECTION 8 MAGAZINE 2210 E. Cherry St. A , Seattle Washington 98122,

send us the address and we'll throw in a sticker or two....

Permalink Reply by Mattias Gunnarsson 37 minutes ago

Yes! I am up for trades. I do drawings. I can match 3 for 3

I am in Sweden. Good?

//Mattias

