i have a 3 art zines one is photograhpy another is collage and the third is drawing all are fabolus zines anyone want to trade?
i am out of the art zines if you still want to trade hit me up with what kind you want
I'll take anything with photography or drawings.
lets trade!
Shoot me your address.
Secadora Fanzine said:
Yes, i would be interested in trade. I am a newbie at Zining. I am very interested in digital collage, and animation.
You still looking to trade zines? Let me know - darrendurly@gmail.com.
hello I'd like to trade, please check my zines
the address is at the bottom
thank you!
hey!
i would be happy to trade if you are still up for it..
my address is:
dystatic
po box 20083 rpo beverly
edmonton, ab canada
t5w 5e6
Can I buy? I have nothing current to trade but would like to see your zine work. How much should I send to cover purchase and mailing to the UK of one of each of your zines? How would you prefer me to send the money? Can you accept via PayPal? Thank you.
Section 8 Magazine is down for a trade. SECTION 8 MAGAZINE 2210 E. Cherry St. A , Seattle Washington 98122,
send us the address and we'll throw in a sticker or two....
Yes! I am up for trades. I do drawings. I can match 3 for 3
I am in Sweden. Good?
//Mattias