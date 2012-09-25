We Make Zines

trade?

i have a 3 art zines one is photograhpy another is collage and the third is drawing all are fabolus zines anyone want to trade?

Replies to This Discussion

Permalink Reply by Will Dowd 31 minutes ago
@mattias send me your zines! Inbox me for an address
Permalink Reply by Mattias Gunnarsson 26 minutes ago

haha I am trying...not sure how to inbox...

