a place for zinesters - writers and readers
I would like to do an art experiment, I will be purchasing a journal and I will start the journal off my addng my own art&collages to the pages, but then what i'd like to do is postit to another person who will add 1-3 pages of their own art work and then post it to the next person. I'm looking for a group of people maybe 5-15 people who would like to be added to my mailing list and who would like to participate in adding to my art journal. At the end of my experiment i would like the journal sent back to me and i will photograph the pages and post them on here.
I'm thinking of even re-producing thr journal and i can send it to people who would like a copy.
haha so who's interested? calling all artists!
The pages in my art journal can be in any media and any theme, let your imagination run wild!
if you're interested in joining, join this group and send me a message with your email and mailing details.
Members: 22
Latest Activity: 40 minutes ago
This group does not have any discussions yet.
Comment
This sounds like a wonderful idea!
If this is still going, I'd love to join in!
Count me in.
Sorry, at thomasmarino11@aol.com
I would like to be part of the art journal experiment if I may. Please reply.
I love drawing and collage and I have been for some time making a webcomic autobiographical diary. That's my journal.
Tom
Hey I'd love to participate in this. My email: the.real.lucille [at] gmail [dot] com
RJMLuke~gmail
Any themes you would like submissions to follow? I am happy to contribute creatively or editorially.
Sorry my email address is: thomasmarino11 at aol dot com
You need to be a member of Art journal experiment to add comments!