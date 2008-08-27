Art journal experiment

I would like to do an art experiment, I will be purchasing a journal and I will start the journal off my addng my own art&collages to the pages, but then what i'd like to do is postit to another person who will add 1-3 pages of their own art work and then post it to the next person. I'm looking for a group of people maybe 5-15 people who would like to be added to my mailing list and who would like to participate in adding to my art journal. At the end of my experiment i would like the journal sent back to me and i will photograph the pages and post them on here.

I'm thinking of even re-producing thr journal and i can send it to people who would like a copy.

haha so who's interested? calling all artists!

The pages in my art journal can be in any media and any theme, let your imagination run wild!

if you're interested in joining, join this group and send me a message with your email and mailing details.