Zinesters on Tumblr?

a place for zinesters - writers and readers
Heey there-
Any of you out there on tumblr? I occasionally have posts related to my latest zine projects and such and I think it'd be cool if we created more of a zine community on tumblr. I follow a few different zine tumblrs already and it's fun to see what people are working on.
my tumblr: lauralanesays.tumblr.com *
* sorry about the link before, new tumblr name ^
Let's follow each other and spread the zine-love.
peace,
Laura Lane
I see there are already a lot of replies to this, but I figured I throw in my two cents:
I have a few different tumblrs but the one that talks about zines the most would be my etsy shop tumblr:
www.glitterriotgoods.tumblr.com
It's mostly etsy news and product shots, but I occasionally post about the construction process.
I m here. www.mattiasdrawings.tumblr.com / www.infinitemagic.tumblr.com / www.mattiasg.se (also tumblr) see you there :)
I just made a page on there here I am: https://busybull.tumblr.com/
I am on Tumblr alsooooooo...find posts about my zines, Zine Fest Houston, some zine reviews here: www.modernizmzine.tumblr.com!!! Thanks...see y'all on the new We Make Zines page! :)