Zinesters on Tumblr?

Heey there-

Any of you out there on tumblr? I occasionally have posts related to my latest zine projects and such and I think it'd be cool if we created more of a zine community on tumblr. I follow a few different zine tumblrs already and it's fun to see what people are working on.

my tumblr: lauralanesays.tumblr.com *

* sorry about the link before, new tumblr name ^

Let's follow each other and spread the zine-love.

peace,
Laura Lane

Replies to This Discussion

Permalink Reply by Kathrine Franklin on May 6, 2017 at 12:32am

I see there are already a lot of replies to this, but I figured I throw in my two cents:

I have a few different tumblrs but the one that talks about zines the most would be my etsy shop tumblr:

www.glitterriotgoods.tumblr.com

It's mostly etsy news and product shots, but I occasionally post about the construction process. 

Permalink Reply by Mattias Gunnarsson 38 minutes ago

I m here. www.mattiasdrawings.tumblr.com  /  www.infinitemagic.tumblr.com   /   www.mattiasg.se  (also tumblr)   see you there :)

