Zinesters on Tumblr?

Heey there-

Any of you out there on tumblr? I occasionally have posts related to my latest zine projects and such and I think it'd be cool if we created more of a zine community on tumblr. I follow a few different zine tumblrs already and it's fun to see what people are working on.

my tumblr: lauralanesays.tumblr.com *

* sorry about the link before, new tumblr name ^

Let's follow each other and spread the zine-love.

peace,
Laura Lane

Permalink Reply by Sonya Mann on November 30, 2014 at 9:48pm

here's mine! but there's also a bunch of writing/collage/angst/miscellaneous stuff on there.

Permalink Reply by vicky / pen fight distro on December 8, 2014 at 12:14pm

I have a personal one - http://fireworkselectricbright.tumblr.com/

and one where I post about zines a fair bit - http://awhisperorashout.tumblr.com/

Permalink Reply by PANOPTIC PRESS on December 21, 2014 at 2:54pm
Permalink Reply by Gloom on December 24, 2014 at 9:25pm
Permalink Reply by Cheering and Waving Press on January 9, 2015 at 11:30am
Permalink Reply by Quasifesto on January 11, 2015 at 2:48pm

add mine to the pile http://quasifesto.tumblr.com/

Permalink Reply by Squelch Zines on January 16, 2015 at 8:57am

AWESOME! If you are interested in zines from Singapore, do check us out at:

http://squelchzines.tumblr.com

http://www.squelchzines.com

THANK YOU! :)

Permalink Reply by Heather Wreckage on January 21, 2015 at 3:45pm

I just made one about a week ago, heatherwreckage.tumblr.com

Permalink Reply by wandering home on January 25, 2015 at 8:42pm
Permalink Reply by Mike Lewis on February 17, 2015 at 11:19am

I post my zine and fine art stuff up here:  http://m-lark.tumblr.com/

Permalink Reply by s.a. colclough on February 17, 2015 at 2:43pm

My own zine is still a work-in progress until I can find a decent photocopier/printer and I don't have a Tumblr dedicated to it (yet).  but I'd love to promote the work of other zine makers I've rebloggged under my my "zines" tag.

http://sacolclough.tumblr.com/tagged/zines

Permalink Reply by Jenna Appleseed 5 hours ago

Here's mine, mostly zine updates, + views/reblogs on the zine subject. https://denniswilsonzine.tumblr.com/

Not mine but a couple of cool/awesome tumblrs for calls for submissions / zine promotion  etc.

http://zine-scene.tumblr.com/

http://seagreenzines.tumblr.com/

