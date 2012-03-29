Zinesters on Tumblr?

a place for zinesters - writers and readers
Heey there-
Any of you out there on tumblr? I occasionally have posts related to my latest zine projects and such and I think it'd be cool if we created more of a zine community on tumblr. I follow a few different zine tumblrs already and it's fun to see what people are working on.
my tumblr: lauralanesays.tumblr.com *
* sorry about the link before, new tumblr name ^
Let's follow each other and spread the zine-love.
peace,
Laura Lane
here's mine! but there's also a bunch of writing/collage/angst/miscellaneous stuff on there.
I have a personal one - http://fireworkselectricbright.tumblr.com/
and one where I post about zines a fair bit - http://awhisperorashout.tumblr.com/
add mine to the pile http://quasifesto.tumblr.com/
AWESOME! If you are interested in zines from Singapore, do check us out at:
http://squelchzines.tumblr.com
THANK YOU! :)
I just made one about a week ago, heatherwreckage.tumblr.com
I post my zine and fine art stuff up here: http://m-lark.tumblr.com/
My own zine is still a work-in progress until I can find a decent photocopier/printer and I don't have a Tumblr dedicated to it (yet). but I'd love to promote the work of other zine makers I've rebloggged under my my "zines" tag.
Here's mine, mostly zine updates, + views/reblogs on the zine subject. https://denniswilsonzine.tumblr.com/
Not mine but a couple of cool/awesome tumblrs for calls for submissions / zine promotion etc.