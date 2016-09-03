Zine Dissertation!

Hi all,

(First a little about me: I am an illustration student in the South of England but I'm from the midlands/Welsh border. I've made a few zines, but mostly for the purposes of giving friends copies of my art and for projects I have worked on.)

Although I'm a new member to this site, I'm sad to see that it will be closing down by next month. I'm currently in the research process for my dissertation at uni which is all about zine making and this site has proved an invaluable source for research over the past few weeks, so thanks first of all!

I was hoping over the coming months as my research developed and I refined the title of the essay I would be able to come to you guys for your opinions but it looks like that may not be able to happen now so I thought I'd quickly bring up a few topics that I've thought about so far and see what you guys think:

(1) The price of zines:

Having lived close to London for the past two years I've noticed a dramatic difference in the price of zines here to where I'm from. Some zines can be up to £10 or even more in comparison to the £1-£3 zines that I'm used to. I'm conflicted on this. Often these higher priced zines may be screenpinted or something similar - so, as an illustrator, I think this is an incredibly fair price for an original screenprint (considering the aesthetic, production costs and general cost for an original print can be £40+) but as a zine reader this feels far too expensive! What do you think is reasonable? Is there a divide between the working class for whom the medium was their only choice and the upper middle class who took it on? And English creators - do you think there's a North/South divide with this too?

(2) Groups/Social aspect:

I was also reading about the social aspect of zine making and thought this was very interesting too. I've read a few accounts - women, years ago, confined to being housewives and their only chance to socialise in the day was to have other women round to chat, create and maybe even make zines. Do you have any experience of meeting in groups to make zines? Do you think meeting up in person to create is still important when most people have access to the internet??

Those are my main topics for now but let me know if you have any other thoughts!

Thanks,

Charlotte