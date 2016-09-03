Zine Dissertation!

a place for zinesters - writers and readers
Hi all,
(First a little about me: I am an illustration student in the South of England but I'm from the midlands/Welsh border. I've made a few zines, but mostly for the purposes of giving friends copies of my art and for projects I have worked on.)
Although I'm a new member to this site, I'm sad to see that it will be closing down by next month. I'm currently in the research process for my dissertation at uni which is all about zine making and this site has proved an invaluable source for research over the past few weeks, so thanks first of all!
I was hoping over the coming months as my research developed and I refined the title of the essay I would be able to come to you guys for your opinions but it looks like that may not be able to happen now so I thought I'd quickly bring up a few topics that I've thought about so far and see what you guys think:
(1) The price of zines:
Having lived close to London for the past two years I've noticed a dramatic difference in the price of zines here to where I'm from. Some zines can be up to £10 or even more in comparison to the £1-£3 zines that I'm used to. I'm conflicted on this. Often these higher priced zines may be screenpinted or something similar - so, as an illustrator, I think this is an incredibly fair price for an original screenprint (considering the aesthetic, production costs and general cost for an original print can be £40+) but as a zine reader this feels far too expensive! What do you think is reasonable? Is there a divide between the working class for whom the medium was their only choice and the upper middle class who took it on? And English creators - do you think there's a North/South divide with this too?
(2) Groups/Social aspect:
I was also reading about the social aspect of zine making and thought this was very interesting too. I've read a few accounts - women, years ago, confined to being housewives and their only chance to socialise in the day was to have other women round to chat, create and maybe even make zines. Do you have any experience of meeting in groups to make zines? Do you think meeting up in person to create is still important when most people have access to the internet??
Those are my main topics for now but let me know if you have any other thoughts!
Thanks,
Charlotte
Also if anyone has any examples of zines by working class creators or zines made by collectives that actually meet in groups - that would be very helpful! Thank you! :--)
Hi Charlotte, Nice to meet you, and congratulations on developing your dissertation project! I come from a solidly working class background, though my zines are typically not specifically about being working class. There's some class-conscious stuff in my humor zine, Shards of Glass In Your Eye!, from my viewpoint as a former mobile home dweller who was living and working in Beverly Hills. Additionally, two issues of another one of my zines, Stovetop Girl, have social-class-related content (#2 and #3).
Best of luck with your fascinating dissertation topic!
Thank you very much, this is all incredibly helpful, you're a star! x
On the price of zines, I typically don't buy zines that cost more than $5. I recently paid $12 for a bound compilation of six years of a zine, which I thought was well worth it. You're right that art zines tend to cost more. My favorite art zines have low-fi content, such as collages and neighborhood photos, and they are typically free to up to $5. I can see how someone would pay more for a high-production art zine if they were really into art, but I see zining as a low-cost hobby, both with respect to production and purchasing other people's zines.
Regarding creating zines in groups, I can see how that would be a lot of fun, but I haven't tried it. My zine-making process typically takes place over a matter of months in short bursts (writing, gathering interesting ephemera, taking photos), and the only long stretch of work I do on it is the formatting and production when I have enough material. That isn't really an activity that lends itself to working in a creative group, although it would be nice to have someone around to console me when I realize I've forgotten to flip my original before making 50 double-sided copies!
I hope this isn't too late a reply :)
I first encountered zine culture in the early 90s and, like you, I can be a bit taken aback at the range of pricing now compared to how it used to feel more like - "for a matter of pennies and an SAE".
My perception of it is that back then distribution was more about touting your zine at gigs and alt-queer-feminist gatherings (that bit may just be where I was and what I was reading!) or in the adverts in the back of the NME and the like. Now it's all ebay, etsy, paypal-able to anywhere in the world. I wonder if there is something in that about back then your zine being a way to open the door to conversation and friendship, a personally made sale, but now there being a greater distance between zinester and reader. It feels like in those days zine things were never about covering-costs; zines were just one of the things you did with what was left out of your giro at the end of the fortnight.