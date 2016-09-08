We Make Zines is dead! Long live We Make Zines!

a place for zinesters - writers and readers
HI All,
If you're reading this then you the We Make Zines community is going through some changes (if you didn't know, then go read Krissy's recent posts). I volunteered to wrangle cats and take us to the promised land of our new home.
The only decisions that have been made at this point:
1) We're not sticking with NING as a platform.
2) Krissy is still involved, but not taking the lead.
3) We have about 3 weeks to do whatever it is we're going to do.
Now, a personal note.
Today has been wild. I live and work in little ol' Alpine, TX. You may have seen us in the news today. The university I work for went for total lock down due to active shooter in the area, to total evacuation due to credible bomb threat in under two hours. My library became the literal command center for a multi-departmental task force in charge of sweeping the university for explosives. I'm @quasifesto on Twitter if you want to read about my day. I'm spent. I'm gonna take a couple of mental health days before attacking this project. If you're part of the team that plans to help then get your ideas organized and be prepared to discuss why we should do whatever it is you think we should do. We're going to salvage the best parts of this site. We're going to start fresh with a new platform, and we're going to tell everyone. Think of what role you might want to fill and we'll chat after I have few drinks, a long nap... and maybe a chat with my therapist.
Dave
Views: 466
I hope your mental health days prove to be calming in all the ways they should be. I'm so sorry you went through that traumatic event.
I know nothing about hosting communities or forums, so I have very little to offer, I'm afraid. Unless we need some literal copying and pasting of anything...
Is something like http://www.writingforums.com/ - that style of forum - an option? I think WF has some things that could help make the new WMZ space a more 'secure in its longevity' sort of space. There is advertising space (like here, admittedly), a 'secret' forum for those who donate for site costs, groups like there are here but also a level of organisation in the actual forum layout itself, and even a staff forum only visible to staff (I was a 'mentor' there years ago).
Things to think about, perhaps.
Hello, I have a dreamhost account and I could host the new WMZ website with no cost if it would help. To register a .com or whatever domain for one year is about $ 12.99 so that would be the total cost. If someone could help with the technical part like uploading it to ftp and stuff. WMZ cannot die and I'm willing to help.
Hello Quasifesto,
This is wonderful that there is going to another zine platform established. I sent an email to Krissy when I discovered the news about WMZ. I suggested that if there was going to be a wee team of creative-zine-loving-people ... I would definitely love to be involved in helping and making the next awesome zine move happen! I volunteer with two groups outside of my regular cafe work. As well as being an artist I love dedicating time to awesome worth while happenings.
Skills wise...I love art, painting, drawing, colour, writing, i volunteer for an arts council so all the necessary office/decision making too. I also make/collect zines...and have a wee personal zine library!
From Larissa
Hey Krissy!
That is certainly sad news for the best ever zine website I had ever some across and love n adore for being so unique!
I also got a similar email from the international association of mail art and it seems the price change is inevitable and therefore both of these truly great ning platforms have to close. (Crying)
The worst part is I myself have been too busy to jump back into proper participation with these networks after re-joining this year! Because i was focusing on art studies! (First got really involved in 2013)
Thought I'd email just to say hello and how much wmz means to me, certainly love zines 1,000,000% and I feel the pain too haha but not haha.
Also!! I had a little brain wave after finishing reading your email and thoughts on finding a coder !!! I also appreciate how busy you would be outside of wmz in usual life.... But.. I would fully support the project of creating a new Krissy/www version we'd all love on Kickstarter!
It would be a lot of effort but totally worth it. What do you think? I live in New Zealand but what's your thoughts on even having an international group of niche people like ourselves and making a kickass project and out own website?
I would totally dedicate time!
From Larissa
Hahahaha the creative-arty-book-loving-zine-enthusiast-and-lover-of-all-that-jazz!
Hi Larissa,
I'm glad you mentioned this to Quasifest. I actually meant to include you in the list I gave him. Thanks for your email!
Krissy
Hi Krissy, you're welcome! :)
Thank goodness you are ok, man! That sounds like such a harrowing experience!!
I did not have time to view all the ideas.. but just in case.. Wordpress is free. and you could use buddypress plugin to create the forum. So basically, you would have all the functionality of your own domain, a blogging platform as a site, etc.. It's really easy to do.
Awesome news.. I'm new to this forum, but I hope to contribute more to it. I used to run my entire career (band-wise) using zines and I love them.
Dave, take care of yourself!
I'm not sure how I could help, other than being an active participant, but the WMZ has been vital to my zine life for years, so I'm glad some new thing will come out of it. You've got our emails! Send us a msg when something new is up and running!
Sorry to be the latecomer to the party. Hope you're OK, Quasifesto.
Let me know if you need any help. I offer my services to you. I'm a grad student and also work in IT at a university.
Have you checked out Social Engine? It allows you to create a custom social network site on your own server or webhost of choice? It's PHP and super customizable.
Cheers
Atari X. Reyes
These suggestions may not be feasible. I don't know enough about computer programming to know, but I'll suggest them anyway.
1. Please make the website more printable, much like Wikipedia with it's printable version, PDF and create a book options. Not only sub-sections, but if at all possible, it'd be great to see a "print discussion" and even a "print website" option. Often a discussion might run into many pages and it's tedious to print them out cyber-page by cyber-page. A print website would be good for archiving the site in print form, maybe on a yearly basis, for anyone who wants to do that. (I might.)
2. Could we avoid "terms of service" and "forum rules" that are too restrictive of free expression? I know the political and social left now dominate the zine scene, but rules against "hate speech" and the like have kind of a chilling effect on free expression. I suppose this might not matter to me too much, since I don't know how much I'll be participating in discussion, but I've been hesitant to post in the past because I was afraid I might "trigger" somebody. What will the "vibe" of the site be? Nice and sensitive, or frank and iconoclastic?
1. I encourage you to try "Reader View" in Firefox. [other browsers may have something similar] It cleans up most sites really well for easy reading and printing (since that seems to be your thing.)
2. It's still Krissy's site, so I would imagine the "vibe" will be similar to the one that currently exists.
Honestly, my take is simple; don't be a dick. Personally, I'm nice and sensitive by default, but I don't take any shit. I suggest saying whatever you want to say and then see how the community responds to you. That's how conversations start. That's how ideas are exchanged. My two cents, YMMV.