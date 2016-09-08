We Make Zines is dead! Long live We Make Zines!

HI All,

If you're reading this then you the We Make Zines community is going through some changes (if you didn't know, then go read Krissy's recent posts). I volunteered to wrangle cats and take us to the promised land of our new home.

The only decisions that have been made at this point:

1) We're not sticking with NING as a platform.

2) Krissy is still involved, but not taking the lead.

3) We have about 3 weeks to do whatever it is we're going to do.

Now, a personal note.

Today has been wild. I live and work in little ol' Alpine, TX. You may have seen us in the news today. The university I work for went for total lock down due to active shooter in the area, to total evacuation due to credible bomb threat in under two hours. My library became the literal command center for a multi-departmental task force in charge of sweeping the university for explosives. I'm @quasifesto on Twitter if you want to read about my day. I'm spent. I'm gonna take a couple of mental health days before attacking this project. If you're part of the team that plans to help then get your ideas organized and be prepared to discuss why we should do whatever it is you think we should do. We're going to salvage the best parts of this site. We're going to start fresh with a new platform, and we're going to tell everyone. Think of what role you might want to fill and we'll chat after I have few drinks, a long nap... and maybe a chat with my therapist.

Dave