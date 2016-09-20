UK & Ireland zine directory

Check out our new directory of zines in the UK and Ireland!- original post at www.aas.org.uk/ukzines

To find a a zine:

Open the spreadsheet, and you can filter and search each column to find the type of zines and the topics you're interested in. If you're not familiar with searching spreadsheets, hit ctrl/apple + f to search, and click on the small arrows at the top of each column to filter. Visitors can't edit the spreadsheet, only admins.

To submit your zines:

Fill out this form for each issue, and it will automatically appear on the spreadsheet. If you notice a problem with the listings, please email info@aas.org.uk