Trying to start a new zine fest in NW Connecticut

Hey We Make Zines! I'm currently in the early research and planning stages for the Litchfield County Zine Fest, which would be located in Northwest Connecticut and ideally happen sometime this summer. Before I can move forward, I need to know whether I can get enough tablers for this project to be feasible. So I've set up a website for the fest and created an interest survey for potential tablers. The more people respond, the more likely it is that this will become a real thing!

Check out the website and survey here: http://litchfieldcountyzinefest.wordpress.com/

I'm also looking for co-organizers in the area. If you're interested, message or email me at metaparadox11 AT gmail DOT com