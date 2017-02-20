Polytheism/animism/magic/divination/etc - call for submissions

I'm looking to start a zine concerning the above subjects! I have some friends who may be interested in contributing, but I've never done a collective zine before and really have no idea what I'm doing.

Here's what I posted to my blog about it:

Here's what I'm thinking: It would be comprised of short, blog-like columns from regular contributors, plus submissions from whomever, on the subjects of devotional polytheism, animism, divination, magic, and related subjects/works. The tone can be as formal or informal as desired.

A quarterly zine, quarter-page sized (for ease of snail mailing)

Printed, bound, and primarily distributed by me - I have a B&W laser printer that will do the trick nicely - contributors or others can distribute as they'd like for the price of printing and shipping.

I am... less and less enamored with the digital format of reading, writing, and communicating ideas as time goes on. Reading Dver's recent book, even though most of the entires therein are still fresh in my memory, has got me thinking that she was meant to be read like that. Maybe more of us are meant to be read like that! This would also give us polytheists a unique opportunity to reach out and perhaps inspire people to introduce themselves to Gods and spirits who otherwise might not have, because they're just not familiar with our haunts. I have a couple people who I think might be interested, and I'll reach out to them privately, but for the most part I have no idea who this idea appeals to. (I'll also put the call out on the We Make Zines ning community.) So if this sounds like something you might be interested in, speak up! Let's make this happen!

I mean to primarily distribute them in brick and mortar shops in Southern California and up the west coast (probably on consignment), and have online distro too. Mostly the goal, though, is to get away from the blog format and reach out to folks who otherwise wouldn't be exposed to the non-neopagan arm of the pagan community.

Not sure how often I'm going to check this, but my email is: lo at lofrequency dot net