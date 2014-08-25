a place for zinesters - writers and readers
So I am new to crafting a zine and I need some insight.
What are some things you did the first time that you wish you would have avoided?
What is the most cost effective way to go about printing?
Is it worth the extra $35 to get someone else to staple it for you?
Thanks!
If you're going to use a card stock cover, ask the printer first if the cost will be cheaper if you bring in a ream of card stock that you bought yourself. I saved a nice chunk that way.
No need to spend $35 to get someone to staple the zines, do it there yourself, just ask to use their long arm stapler. You can take 15 minutes or so and do it all on your own.
"Is it worth the extra $35 to get someone else to staple it for you?"
I would say no. You can almost buy your own long arm stapler for that price. If you plan to print another zine anytime in the future, then it would be better to send that money on the stapler and do them yourself.
Hi Tricia,
I'm new to zine making too. I just joined WeMakeZines 2 days ago. Oh, I just saw that this message was from 2014. Oh well, how is it going for you? Did you go with the printer and stapler? I prefer to print on my officejet printer, this way I have full control of my zines. I use to publish newsletters 8 1/2" x 11" size. Back in the mid 80's. Printing was much cheaper then. I had subscribers, and they paid for the newsletter, and that paid for printing. I also stapled them myself, after collating the pages in numerical order.
Well, I'm in the process of making my first zine about my Crazy Cat Callie. My newsletters were all about hobbies, penpals, recipes, and poetry. I still have a few copies, and I may use info and articles to make zines. There were many different topics in my newsletters, so I have plenty to work with. I even created some cartoons back then.
I'd really like to hear back from you if you are interested in talking to me. Have a great day!
Warm Regards, Joan.