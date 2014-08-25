We Make Zines

a place for zinesters - writers and readers

New to Zine Making

So I am new to crafting a zine and I need some insight.

What are some things you did the first time that you wish you would have avoided?

What is the most cost effective way to go about printing?

Is it worth the extra $35 to get someone else to staple it for you?

Thanks!

Views: 437

Reply to This

Replies to This Discussion

Permalink Reply by Olen on October 24, 2014 at 1:35pm
Figure out where you'll be printing it first. I set my first zine up to be all black and white to save money and then ended up printing it at a shop that charged the same amount for black and white or color. I would have done the zine in color if I had properly researched print shops ahead of time.
Permalink Reply by Elaine on October 24, 2014 at 9:43pm

If you're going to use a card stock cover, ask the printer first if the cost will be cheaper if you bring in a ream of card stock that you bought yourself.  I saved a nice chunk that way.

No need to spend $35 to get someone to staple the zines, do it there yourself, just ask to use their long arm stapler.  You can take 15 minutes or so and do it all on your own.

Permalink Reply by Ed Tillman 4 minutes ago

"Is it worth the extra $35 to get someone else to staple it for you?"

I would say no. You can almost buy your own long arm stapler for that price. If you plan to print another zine anytime in the future, then it would be better to send that money on the stapler and do them yourself. 

RSS

Groups

Want to advertise here?

Ist preference given to distros and zines. Rates and details are here. Limited space. Very Low Cost!

Please Support Our Sponsors

SYNDICATED ZINE REVIEWS

ZINE-O-MATIC

THE WORD DISTRIBUTION

Download and Print WMZ Fliers

 

© 2017   Created by Krissy Ponyboy Press.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service