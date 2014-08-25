New to Zine Making

a place for zinesters - writers and readers
So I am new to crafting a zine and I need some insight.
What are some things you did the first time that you wish you would have avoided?
What is the most cost effective way to go about printing?
Is it worth the extra $35 to get someone else to staple it for you?
Thanks!
If you're going to use a card stock cover, ask the printer first if the cost will be cheaper if you bring in a ream of card stock that you bought yourself. I saved a nice chunk that way.
No need to spend $35 to get someone to staple the zines, do it there yourself, just ask to use their long arm stapler. You can take 15 minutes or so and do it all on your own.
"Is it worth the extra $35 to get someone else to staple it for you?"
I would say no. You can almost buy your own long arm stapler for that price. If you plan to print another zine anytime in the future, then it would be better to send that money on the stapler and do them yourself.