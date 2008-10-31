New Issue Announcement thread!

a place for zinesters - writers and readers
MISHAP #36
The latest issue takes a look at the recent past, the frightening present, and has one hundred percent of the answers you need to survive the reign of #45 (I wish that last bit were true).
In addition to book recommendations and a short piece on the sexualization of breast cancer awareness campaigns, the zine ends with a personal essay exploring identity.
PO BOX 5841 eugene oregon 97405 usa
mishapzine@yahoo.com
The June ish of The Last Word is now pub, and I have to admit, we can't top the previous few editions. Those were epic.
But you'll love our latest offering anyway! In the latest issue, we discuss...
• Details of my police encounter in Park Hills.
• My attempts to break my leg so I could miss church.
• The electrifying 1970s TV show 'Juvenile Court'.
• The destruction of a Runts dispenser.
• Donald Trump's inability to blow a bubble with bubble gum.
• Chewing bubble gum in church.
• An Illinois town's attempt to land a new prison by making an idiotic rap video.
• People's faces getting farted in.
• And more! It's not sold in any store!
So waste Scribd's bandwidth by pointing your pooper here...
https://www.scribd.com/document/349236000/The-Last-Word-6-2017
If that doesn't work, waste my bandwidth by pointing it here...
http://bunkerblast.info/lastword/lw1706.pdf
After 13 issues of my perzine 'Cats Teeth', I've started a new perzine, titled: Sea & Seeds and Trees. It's text-heavy and I felt very bare writing it, but excited about how it turned out. :) The first issue is an intuitive exploration of the following things: retaining identity through change, writing as disconnecting and writing as connecting, teen secrets, school, sexuality, meeting and getting together with my penpal of 15 years, childhood instability, counselling and internalized messages, what ‘home’ means, finding peace in nature. I'm up for trades but I'm not so active on this site anymore, so you'll find any zine updates on: http://scavenge.tumblr.com/ Please reach out there too if you'd like to trade.
The latest issue of my Ken Chronicles (#43) is available for $3 (postpaid to USA or $4 elsewhere) or trade (looking for other perzines, travel zines, non-fiction, etc.). Digest-sized with 28 pages, this one has more "People, Places & Things that aren't there anymore), book, zine, film & video reviews, my latest travel stories, and lots of photos & misc. bits & pieces.
Zeek speaks: A 16 page hand written zine about my cat.
Brooken brain: Yes its pronounced brooken it's not a misspelling. A 8 page art zine made from one sheet of paper hand drawn.with fold out poster from the zine.
choose your story: a fun story zine thats interactive. 16 pages hand written.
I only do trades with in the US No international or Canada at this time. Zines im interested in: Art, self help,personal,comix,cats, hand drawn or written.
The May issue of my diary comics is out now!
16 pages [half B&W; half Colour!], minicomics size [15x11cm or 6x4.5"]
If you draw comics, let's trade! Otherwise a copy can be yours if you PayPal me $5.00 to sstratu[at]gmail[dot]com
Act now [before the end of June 2017] and I will throw in a free back issue! Lucky ducky!
Fun for all ages! No potty language! No TRIGGER WARNINGS!!!!!
Stuart Stratu, PO Box 35, Marrickville NSW 2204, AUSTRALIA
**I have decided to change the title of the zine "Different Shades Of Normal" but it is still being released as issue #5**
Someone Stranger #5: The Silent Pen Issue is now available.
This issue includes: thoughts on this zine's topic direction, encounters with tumbleweed, a writing exercise, fighting with my shadow and making amends with it, a windmill ride that flies me to different countries, kids telling campfire stories, my imaginary personal chef, etc.
This zine is half-sized, 30 pages, typed, black and white photocopy, and stapled.
Email: Xyendrarocks44@hotmail.com for trades or swaps.
www.facebook.com/ZippityZinedra
zippityzinedrapress.tumblr.com