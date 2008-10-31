New Issue Announcement thread!

a place for zinesters - writers and readers
MISHAP #36
The latest issue takes a look at the recent past, the frightening present, and has one hundred percent of the answers you need to survive the reign of #45 (I wish that last bit were true).
In addition to book recommendations and a short piece on the sexualization of breast cancer awareness campaigns, the zine ends with a personal essay exploring identity.
PO BOX 5841 eugene oregon 97405 usa
mishapzine@yahoo.com
The June ish of The Last Word is now pub, and I have to admit, we can't top the previous few editions. Those were epic.
But you'll love our latest offering anyway! In the latest issue, we discuss...
• Details of my police encounter in Park Hills.
• My attempts to break my leg so I could miss church.
• The electrifying 1970s TV show 'Juvenile Court'.
• The destruction of a Runts dispenser.
• Donald Trump's inability to blow a bubble with bubble gum.
• Chewing bubble gum in church.
• An Illinois town's attempt to land a new prison by making an idiotic rap video.
• People's faces getting farted in.
• And more! It's not sold in any store!
So waste Scribd's bandwidth by pointing your pooper here...
https://www.scribd.com/document/349236000/The-Last-Word-6-2017
If that doesn't work, waste my bandwidth by pointing it here...
http://bunkerblast.info/lastword/lw1706.pdf