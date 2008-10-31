New Issue Announcement thread!

a place for zinesters - writers and readers
If you hate someone YOU HATE SOMEONE is a stream-of-consciousness zine lightly tackling the issues surrounding the word "hate" in relationships. first edition of 30. quarter-size. 14-pages. messily handwritten. you have been warned.
$1 + shipping. open to trades!
CONFESSIONS is a black&white quarter-size zine about my insecurities as a woman of colour who immigrated to canada. first edition: 100 copies. 14 pages.
$1 only + shipping, trades ok!
You can get them from Tictail or Etsy!!
If you wanna trade message me or email me at notyourleo@outlook.com
Has anyone used Kickstarter to fund a zine? I'm trying it with my latest project, a piece of noir short fiction. Had to make a video, which took longer than anticipated. Check it out,here.
If you ever do use Kickstarter, one thing I didn't expect: a ton of junk mail marketing offers.
We did for our mag back in 2014, worked very well actually! The best method in our opinion was to ensure friends/family donate on day 1 so there's a huge initial boost and it makes it look more legitimate to strangers! ---> Kickstater
That's pretty much exactly right--I think the behind-the-scenes promotion is key to getting a Kickstarter rolling. So I've been trying to do that, this time around: Sent emails, actual letters to friends explaining what I was doing. Here's hoping it works, I'd like to see this happen:
https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/859681062/and-ranch-a-literary...
No Greater Good Mag has just launched its second issue - you can snag a copy at www.nogreatergood.com
No Greater Good Season 02: TRASH is a collection of work inspired by a single (shitty) word. Less photos of rotting garbage (although we have that too) and more introspective self-loathing, TRASH is our attempt to make something beautiful out of something ugly. But don’t worry - it's all still pretty ugly.
Featured artists: Monsu Plin (cover), Justin Bettman (Set in the Streets), Francesco Lo Iacono, The Silent Penguin, Anish Tilak, Nicole Lesmeister, Anna Green, Elizabeth Kronk, Tyler Andersen, Lillian Lin, Devin Gharakhanian (Super Architects), Christina Baghdasarian, Gabby Gertel, Shiva Mandell, Jess Jamie, Sean Miller, James Bianchi, David Alvarez
Would you like a mini-zine 2-pack of my short story publication THE WAGON?
Well, today is your lucky day. I'll be sending these out free to anyone who wants them.
This pack includes:
Vol. 1 No. 5: "Dead as Fuck"
Vol. 1 No. 8: "The Borates"
Just message me with your mailing address here or contact me at my website ( mulnix@wagonsofsinpress.com ) and I'll send them your way.
Thanks.
-Mulnix
HiHo,
the Swingkid Fanzine #5 is out. Punk, HC, Metal, Reggae from all over the world.
80pg., A5-size, full coloured, in english, comes with Cdr and stickers.
Interviews:
3ar9ala (Morocco)
Arka'n (Togo)
Dispute (Sri Lanka)
JPAR-records (Finland)
Mr. Mada (Mauritania)
PanicKings (Brunei)
SAWA-festival (Croatia)
Skafu (Suriname)
Suburban Man (Kuwait)
xEternidadx (Mexico)
+ articles, columns, pictures, crosswords etc.
Get in touch for trade/buy: kamillentee.waldesruh@web.de or www.facebook.com/theswingkidfanzine
You can download the zine for free here:
https://www.file-upload.net/download-12366332/Swingkid5-finalversio...
Have no fear! The April edition of The Last Word is here!
Much of this issue focuses on my trip to Washington, D.C., for a human rights conference in which we presented a legislative agenda to fight institutional abuse of youth.
But there's other interesting items in this ish too. As usual, people Chewed Gum And Thought It Was Funny. One of my readers reports that someone even chewed gum off the carpet! A video about strabismus used the magic word, a child intentionally ripped the arms off their own glasses, people blew bubbles with stuff that isn't gum, and I downvoted cosmetic dentistry and Dr. Phil videos on YouTube.
Read it and peep here...
https://www.scribd.com/document/343632039/The-Last-Word-4-2014
If that doesn't work, read it on my personal site...
http://bunkerblast.info/lastword/lw1704.pdf
People wasted gum and didn't think it was funny.
You can read all about it in the latest ish of The Last Word! (Where else?) This ish also talks about a Trumpthug's public meltdown on Fountain Square, not to mention these other important stories...
• A dumb tobacco ad.
• People trying to flush their eyeglasses down the toilet.
• Buying ruined books off Amazon.
• C-3PO's genitalia.
• A racist politician impersonating someone of the opposite sex.
• A giant gumball invading my old high school.
• A tribute to WCLU.
• Chuck E. Cheese's butchering song lyrics.
• YouTube's revival of 'Electric Company' music.
• And more!
This ish has a good gum-to-noise ratio too! So point your pooper here to read the latest edition of The Last Word...
https://www.scribd.com/document/346772926/The-Last-Word-5-2017
If that doesn't work, peep here...
“In The Zine Light” is made up of song lyrics dedicated to zine culture. 'Sung to the tune of': it ranges from kids’ classics, pop songs, post-punk and hard rock.
Quarter-sized, 10 pages, stapled, black & white photocopy, typed and handwritten.
Available for zine trades. Will swap for: bubble wrap (pop! pop! pop!), stickers (includes scratch & sniff stickers), comic book(s), postcards, glitter tape, mix tape, purple pen(s), stationery, scented marker(s). finger puppets, etc, etc.
For trades or general swap inquiries, email: Xyendrarocks44@hotmail.com