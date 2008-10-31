New Issue Announcement thread!

a place for zinesters - writers and readers
The November ish of The Last Word is pub, and it's a downright masterpiece!
The very titles of some of the articles make this edition an irresistable read...
• "A person chewed gum and thought it was funny"
• "Eeeeeeeeeeeeeee!"
• "Have a strabismus Christmas"
• "A person wosted mustard"
In addition to my history with schizophrenia and strabismus, and the hilarious story about a person's weak attempt at a Green Goblin costume, this ish also talks about people being afraid of Ronald McDonald, my former high school using a brothel as its return address, and the resurrection of a broken Speak & Spell.
So point your pooper here...
https://www.scribd.com/document/329368021/The-Last-Word-11-2016
The December ish of The Last Word - your road atlas to freedom - is pub early! That makes us coolsters even cooler than usual!
This ish is a beaut! In this edition, we talk about all the things people who wear glasses aren't allowed to do, how to troll right-wingers by mishandling your dental work or your glasses, a stupid drawing of a person blowing a bubble with bubble gum, an idiotic glasses ad in the phone book, and more!
You're gonna peep, weep, and oggle-beep, and you'll accomplish this trifecta by pointing your pooper here...
https://www.scribd.com/document/332124558/The-Last-Word-12-2016
Somebody somewhere chewed gum and thought it was funny. So funny, in fact, that the January ish of The Last Word is now pub, and it includes 4 - count 'em, 4 - stories that are primarily about bubble gum.
But there's other cool poo too! This edition also talks about my bad attitude and its relevance for today's youth, how I rocked my weight "problem", people monopolizing the bathroom, and more!
Unfortunately, Scribd blocks the latest ish for some viewers, so you can access it here instead...
http://bunkerblast.info/lastword/lw1701.pdf
If you're one of the few who can access it on Scribd, point your pooper here...
https://www.scribd.com/document/334896303/The-Last-Word-1-2017
i'm new to the zine making community, I write and illustrate zines about mental health and trauma and my most recent zines 'Tongue in Cheek, Mouth to Mouth' and 'Trauma Doesn't Have an Exit Wound' as well as a few others are available on my etsy acc right here!!
Sorry to disappoint you, but out of 19 articles in the latest ish of The Last Word, only 5 of them are primarily about gum.
But this 14-pager is one of the thickest editions in years, and it has so many nifty things for you to peep and weep. In this issue...
• I proudly break the law with my new electric bike.
• We were denied a youth center.
• People poop on stuff.
• Kroger sells Freedent nobody buys.
• Being cool.
• The Internet argues about bubble gum.
• A person rips out their braces because they didn't want or need them.
• Someone burned something at school.
• A person wiped boogers on stuff.
• A folder got ruined by gum.
• And more!
If you can still access The Last Word on Scribd, point your pooper here...
https://www.scribd.com/document/337170072/The-Last-Word-2-2017
Otherwise, you can find the latest ish here...
http://bunkerblast.info/lastword/lw1702.pdf
Just finished making 100 copies of the 6th issue to my zine. There's a little bit of art, music, poetry, comic, ect featured in this thing. So it's kind of a hybrid minizine baby. If you wanna give this thing a chance [trade or buy], just message me on here or email me at shayanshafii@gmail.com
Hope to hear from you guys soon!
Hello people !! I have been joyfully coming back to making zines again, now that both my typewriter AND home photocopy machine are in working order, and I have finally had time to make zines AND update my zines stock & ETSY.
CHECK IT OUT !!!The Happy Loner, Arcane & other zines by Iza
This is the easiest way to get re-acquainted to the newest issues of my zines or some you might have missed.
You can also contact me at zinesbyiza@gmail.com. I still accept cash by mail, please email me for address.
You can easily find me I'm the one & only Izalixe Straightheart on FaceBook & much easier to email me there honestly.
I must say I am not doing much more trades now because I have a pile of over 200+ zines on my to-read list right now, so I'd rather sell a few of mine if you dont mind. But I will come back to doing trades soon enough.
Here is in short what you guys might have missed :
Arcane # 5 (en français) Été 2016, 16pp, 3$ppd (4$ intl)
Spécial Salons de Thé
The Happy Loner #5 June 2016 , 20pp 3$ ppd (4$ intl)
The Happy Loner #4 Fall 2014 , 28pp, 4$ppd (6$ intl)
(sorry but this is the cost with Canada Post rates... which is why I try to make shorter zines nowadays and put some out more often instead)
Arcane #4 , Été 2014 , 24pp, 4$ppd (6$ intl)
Also got TONS of copies left of :
MEETINGS #1 a funny little zine that tells of how I met 3 of my best friends, 1/4 size, 40pp, 3$ ppd (4$ intl)
MOIST GIRL DIARY #1 a zine telling the adventure of my, in 1997, following my fave rock band all over Canada on a very limited budget with all sorts of things happening
40 pp, 6$ ppd (it's BIG !), 8$ intl
also still selling my signature Techno Keychains home-made from recycled computer RAM bars
Thanks a lot and please check out my Etsy shop and you can also just drop me a letter in the mail !!! Thanks, Iza
The first new zine I've made in over a year is now available in my shop!
Titled UTOPIAN CINEMA, it grew out of an artist residency I did this summer where I ran a screening and discussion series of "utopian" films. Our culture seems to be saturated with dystopian narratives, but utopian ones are a lot harder to come by these days. So this might be of interest to anyone looking for some hopeful viewing suggestions in these dark times.
This zine grew out of the Utopia School project – a "nomadic free school" which took place in Freetown Christiania in Copenhagen, Denmark in August 2016, and which brought together activists, artists, academics, and others to explore a wide range of utopian thought, and to look at both successful and failed intentional communities to see what could be learned from them.
During my residency there I ran a weekly film screening and discussion series, and this zine documents that class, while also standing on its own as an introduction to and exploration of utopian cinema as a genre.
It begins with an introduction that tries to give a definition of "utopian cinema," followed by sections on each of the 13 films we watched.
These include:
Each film has a short blurb examining why it can be considered "utopian," as well as handwritten notes documenting the post-screening discussion. At the end is are extensive Further Viewing and Further Reading lists, as well as a list of "Potential Topics for Discussion" (for anyone interested in organizing their own screening and discussion on the topic). The zine is also illustrated with copious film stills throughout and has a beautiful full color cover.
Half-sized
40 pages
Black and white
Full color glossy cardstock cover
Saddle-stitched (stapled)
$6 on Storenvy or Etsy
It is OUT NOW! Vermilingua issue number 1 is now available to purchase at anteaterart.bigcartel.com. Only 30 copies are available so make sure you snap one up. Only £3 + p&p.