New Issue Announcement thread!

https://issuu.com/danzaondulante/docs/cartas_salvajes_digital
Cartas Salvajes / Wild Letters #1 is out digitally (print forthcoming)
Cartes Salvajes is a Peruvian zine that is Spanish / English bilingual. It's not my zine, but I contributed to it and wanted you guys to know that it exists. Enjoy!
My first zine for sale, A Brief Introduction to Anarchism
The November ish of The Last Word is pub, and it's a downright masterpiece!
The very titles of some of the articles make this edition an irresistable read...
• "A person chewed gum and thought it was funny"
• "Eeeeeeeeeeeeeee!"
• "Have a strabismus Christmas"
• "A person wosted mustard"
In addition to my history with schizophrenia and strabismus, and the hilarious story about a person's weak attempt at a Green Goblin costume, this ish also talks about people being afraid of Ronald McDonald, my former high school using a brothel as its return address, and the resurrection of a broken Speak & Spell.
So point your pooper here...
https://www.scribd.com/document/329368021/The-Last-Word-11-2016
The December ish of The Last Word - your road atlas to freedom - is pub early! That makes us coolsters even cooler than usual!
This ish is a beaut! In this edition, we talk about all the things people who wear glasses aren't allowed to do, how to troll right-wingers by mishandling your dental work or your glasses, a stupid drawing of a person blowing a bubble with bubble gum, an idiotic glasses ad in the phone book, and more!
You're gonna peep, weep, and oggle-beep, and you'll accomplish this trifecta by pointing your pooper here...
https://www.scribd.com/document/332124558/The-Last-Word-12-2016
Loserdom #25 Irish DIY punk zine
featuring:
Interviews with:
Una Bèstia Incontrolable (raw punk from Barcelona)
Graham Jones (independent Irish film maker)
Alps (rockin' punks from Ballina, Co. Mayo)
Article on Plastic in the Ocean
Repeal the 8th Amendment
Some LPs and a few gig reports
Book Review of Anarchy in a Cold War
Zine reviews
its €3 or I'd love to do trades email at loserdomzine at gmail.com
The new Piltdownlad zine is Behind the Wheel 3: From Uber/Lyft to Taxi.
After publishing multiple zines focused on my crappy childhood, various travels and different perspective on independent publishing, in the tenth issue of Piltdownlad I embedded myself in the latest advent of public transportation: driving for hire. From a Lyft driver, to an Uber driver, to a Lyft driver again and then a full-fledged taxi driver, I have explored and reported on my experiences "behind the wheel" and behind all the wheels.
The third installment of this series includes my transition from an Uber/Lyft driver to a bonafide taxi driver, including - in detail - all the nuts, the bolds, the springs and the screws of both realities.
Not for the faint of hearted. As always, Piltdownlad, as described by Maximum Rocknroll, is a zine that needs a trigger warning on the cover. Whatever you may fear, it's best to turn away from this.
Unhinged and uncompromising...
Gonzo and beyond...
Find out more here. And here. And here.
