We Make Zines

a place for zinesters - writers and readers

New Issue Announcement thread!

I know we're all going to do it, so I guess we could keep it neat and tidy by putting it all in one thread. So here goes, JUST post about your new issue in this thread, don't discuss or reply, that way new members can easily see what output we're all responsible for!

Views: 22174

Reply to This

Replies to This Discussion

Permalink Reply by Quasifesto on October 21, 2016 at 12:52pm

https://issuu.com/danzaondulante/docs/cartas_salvajes_digital 

Cartas Salvajes / Wild Letters #1 is out digitally (print forthcoming)

Cartes Salvajes is a Peruvian zine that is Spanish / English bilingual. It's not my zine, but I contributed to it and wanted you guys to know that it exists. Enjoy!

Permalink Reply by Winter Jones on October 26, 2016 at 4:13pm

My first zine for sale, A Brief Introduction to Anarchism

Buy a copy of A Brief Introduction to Anarchism

Permalink Reply by Tim Brown on October 30, 2016 at 3:00pm

The November ish of The Last Word is pub, and it's a downright masterpiece!

The very titles of some of the articles make this edition an irresistable read...

• "A person chewed gum and thought it was funny"

• "Eeeeeeeeeeeeeee!"

• "Have a strabismus Christmas"

• "A person wosted mustard"

In addition to my history with schizophrenia and strabismus, and the hilarious story about a person's weak attempt at a Green Goblin costume, this ish also talks about people being afraid of Ronald McDonald, my former high school using a brothel as its return address, and the resurrection of a broken Speak & Spell.

So point your pooper here...

https://www.scribd.com/document/329368021/The-Last-Word-11-2016

Permalink Reply by Tim Brown on November 24, 2016 at 10:55am

The December ish of The Last Word - your road atlas to freedom - is pub early! That makes us coolsters even cooler than usual!

This ish is a beaut! In this edition, we talk about all the things people who wear glasses aren't allowed to do, how to troll right-wingers by mishandling your dental work or your glasses, a stupid drawing of a person blowing a bubble with bubble gum, an idiotic glasses ad in the phone book, and more!

You're gonna peep, weep, and oggle-beep, and you'll accomplish this trifecta by pointing your pooper here...

https://www.scribd.com/document/332124558/The-Last-Word-12-2016

Permalink Reply by Loserdom zine on November 27, 2016 at 3:35pm

Loserdom #25 Irish DIY punk zine

featuring:
Interviews with:
Una Bèstia Incontrolable (raw punk from Barcelona)
Graham Jones (independent Irish film maker)
Alps (rockin' punks from Ballina, Co. Mayo)

Article on Plastic in the Ocean
Repeal the 8th Amendment
Some LPs and a few gig reports
Book Review of Anarchy in a Cold War
Zine reviews

its €3 or I'd love to do trades email at loserdomzine at gmail.com

www.loserdomzine.com

Permalink Reply by Kelly Dessaint on November 28, 2016 at 6:20am

The new Piltdownlad zine is Behind the Wheel 3: From Uber/Lyft to Taxi. 

After publishing multiple zines focused on my crappy childhood, various travels and different perspective on independent publishing, in the tenth issue of Piltdownlad I embedded myself in the latest advent of public transportation: driving for hire. From a Lyft driver, to an Uber driver, to a Lyft driver again and then a full-fledged taxi driver, I have explored and reported on my experiences "behind the wheel" and behind all the wheels. 

The third installment of this series includes my transition from an Uber/Lyft driver to a bonafide taxi driver, including - in detail - all the nuts, the bolds, the springs and the screws of both realities.

Not for the faint of hearted. As always, Piltdownlad, as described by Maximum Rocknroll, is a zine that needs a trigger warning on the cover. Whatever you may fear, it's best to turn away from this.

Unhinged and uncompromising... 

Gonzo and beyond...

Find out more here. And here. And here

Thank you for your time.

Permalink Reply by fishspit yesterday

Wiseblood #67 is out!  It's "The Shock Treatment" Issue.  Some of my experiences getting electro-convulsive treatments. 

Love trades . . . but free for the asking . . . a little scratch for postage would be nice . . . but not at all necessary.

Thanks! 

Fishspit

Permalink Reply by Tim Brown 21 hours ago

Somebody somewhere chewed gum and thought it was funny. So funny, in fact, that the January ish of The Last Word is now pub, and it includes 4 - count 'em, 4 - stories that are primarily about bubble gum.

But there's other cool poo too! This edition also talks about my bad attitude and its relevance for today's youth, how I rocked my weight "problem", people monopolizing the bathroom, and more!

Unfortunately, Scribd blocks the latest ish for some viewers, so you can access it here instead...

http://bunkerblast.info/lastword/lw1701.pdf

If you're one of the few who can access it on Scribd, point your pooper here...

https://www.scribd.com/document/334896303/The-Last-Word-1-2017

RSS

Groups

Want to advertise here?

Ist preference given to distros and zines. Rates and details are here. Limited space. Very Low Cost!

Please Support Our Sponsors

SYNDICATED ZINE REVIEWS

ZINE-O-MATIC

THE WORD DISTRIBUTION

Download and Print WMZ Fliers

 

© 2016   Created by Krissy Ponyboy Press.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service