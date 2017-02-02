NEW ARAB/MUSLIM/MIDDLE EASTERN E-ZINE/MAGAZINE IN THE WORKS - looking for Arabs/Muslims to contribute

Hello all,

I am creating an e-zine/online magazine by and for young (16-30 is what I consider young) Muslims and Arabs across the world.

A little about me ~ I'm going to school in New York right now, and while the abundance of art around me is beautiful, I can't help but notice the lack of Arab representation everywhere I go; thus, I want to make this zine.

The magazine would feature poetry, writing, short stories, photography, (possibly) music clips, and art made by Arabs/Muslims and hopefully be released monthly.

I'm not sure if there are too many Arabs on this website, but if this sounds like something you'd be interested in contributing to or helping run it from the ground up, I would love to work with you.

Even if you're not Middle Eastern/Muslim and know a thing or two about running an online publication/e-zine, I would love to hear any tips from you and am open to your help.

Thank you guys -- I hope I can get this up and running soon!!

- Sara