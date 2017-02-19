LOOKING FOR SUBMISSIONS FOR A "GUIDE TO FEMINISM" ZINE

Hello, zinesters! I am new to making zines and have been inspired by documentaries, music, art, and books to get involved in feminism and, ultimately, zine-making. I have formally identified as an intersectional, trans-inclusive feminist for about four years now and am looking to compile a guide for like-minded people to expose themselves to some inspiring/life-changing stuff about feminism. The only goal with this project is for me to give people what I wish I had when first discovering feminism: a way to connect with other feminists and a field guide of sorts for being an informed and active feminist in the real world.

This is what I'm looking for:

Stories about personal encounters with sexism (will be published anonymously or with your name attached to it, it's all up to you)

Songs that have inspired you as a feminist

The name of your feminist zine, a way to contact you to order one, and its cost if any

The names of any documentaries, movies, artists, books, artworks,poems, articles, etc. that have inspired or informed you as a feminist

Overall any original work about sexism, feminism, transphobia, homophobia, or issues concerning feminism

Submissions about Donald J. Trump are strongly encouraged :)

Honestly, anything whatsoever having to do with feminism you can send to me and I will joyously print it.

You can contact me at seward2hb@gmail.com, @heleanathecactus on Instagram, or just comment on this post :)

<3<3<3<3<3<3<3<3<3<3<3<3<3<3<3<3<3<3<3<3<3<3<3<3<3<3<3<3<3<3