List of active zinesters

I'd like to get a list of active members of this community so that everyone can be contacted when a new community is established.

https://goo.gl/forms/gMkTnLOHIBhKIvlc2

The link is to a simple 2 question google form. Enter your zinester name / handle, and an email address.

Thanks.

Permalink Reply by Krissy Ponyboy Press on September 2, 2016 at 9:39pm

Good idea! So many people on here aren't active. If you are seriously planning on starting a new site let me know. A number of people have contacted me.

Permalink Reply by Nyx on September 3, 2016 at 12:08am

Thank you. :)

Permalink Reply by Nina W on September 5, 2016 at 5:39am

I'm active! *waves* I have filled out the form.

Permalink Reply by Hang the DJ on September 6, 2016 at 1:26pm

great idea :)

Permalink Reply by Larissa on September 9, 2016 at 10:48pm

This is awesome!! very excited about a new community!! :)

Permalink Reply by Winter Jones on October 24, 2016 at 4:45pm

I put myself on the list

Permalink Reply by Tom Bartlett on October 30, 2016 at 4:30pm

Nice, thanks!

