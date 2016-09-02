List of active zinesters

a place for zinesters - writers and readers
I'd like to get a list of active members of this community so that everyone can be contacted when a new community is established.
https://goo.gl/forms/gMkTnLOHIBhKIvlc2
The link is to a simple 2 question google form. Enter your zinester name / handle, and an email address.
Thanks.
Views: 194
Good idea! So many people on here aren't active. If you are seriously planning on starting a new site let me know. A number of people have contacted me.
Thank you. :)
I'm active! *waves* I have filled out the form.
great idea :)
This is awesome!! very excited about a new community!! :)
I put myself on the list
Nice, thanks!