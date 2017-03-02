Images into PDF Format

I've recently created a zine with many different contributors, but have now run into a problem I should've seen beforehand- neither me nor the people on my team know how to convert a series of images into a pdf format. I know that it's really ill-planned to be doing this so last minute, but does anyone know anyway how to do this? The picture files are either in .tiff, .psd, or .pdf format currently, but we need to convert them all into one pdf that is sellable online. It's also really great if the program for this is free, or one my co-runners already have (like photoshop!). Thank you all so much for your help!!