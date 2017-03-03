Grid Zinefest, next month

a place for zinesters - writers and readers
Hey there! Anyone going to Grid Zinefest in Salt Lake City? April 8th! still room for more tablers. I'm gonna be there, anyone else?
http://www.gridzinefest.org/
Ist preference given to distros and zines. Rates and details are here. Limited space. Very Low Cost!
