We Make Zines

a place for zinesters - writers and readers

Grid Zinefest, next month

Hey there!  Anyone going to Grid Zinefest in Salt Lake City?  April 8th!  still room for more tablers.  I'm gonna be there, anyone else?

http://www.gridzinefest.org/

Views: 1

Reply to This

Groups

Want to advertise here?

Ist preference given to distros and zines. Rates and details are here. Limited space. Very Low Cost!

Please Support Our Sponsors

SYNDICATED ZINE REVIEWS

ZINE-O-MATIC

THE WORD DISTRIBUTION

Download and Print WMZ Fliers

 

© 2017   Created by Krissy Ponyboy Press.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service