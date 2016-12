I am working on the 20th anniversary edition of the book Make a Zine and the one chapter that I've never been happy with how it's written is on the one on community. I'd love to include more perspectives to help getting to the heart of what makes zines so special, starting with the question: What is the one thing that you’d most like to change about the zine community?

https://microcosmpublishing.com/catalog/books/1202