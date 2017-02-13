Crime on a Dime [w/ Inflation] Looking for Submissions

Hello, I'm new here, no matter, I'm here for the purpose of seeking out submissions for a Zine I am working on. The focus is really seeing what people create, no censorship, and just getting different point of views. I've been inspired by several zines and publications in my possession so putting some energy into my own. Can direct questions here or my form.

Illustration, Writing, Comix, Opinions, Rants, Quotes, Mail Art, Postcards, Etc Etc Etc.

Format is going to be A book distributed in a Manila Envelope. More info at the link.

You can submit here





MechanicalPencilGirl

Leader of GirlCrimeOrganization