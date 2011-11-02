Call for Submissions Thread - all posts that are calls for submissions go here

a place for zinesters - writers and readers
In general calls for submission and announcements are to be posted on your blog and the forum is for questions and discussions. However, since people seem to think the forum gets more attention, let's use this thread - and this thread only - for any submissions wanted post. Feel free to aslo post on your blog. Thanks!
Hi, I run a small tea cafe in Minneapolis, Minnesota. I just got a zine shelf, and I'd like to start collecting zines for a public library of sorts. I have two sections: zines that are up for grabs and anybody can take them, and zines that are limited to the library and should not be removed from the store. I'm looking for anything family friendly. Our customers are mostly college kids, so you can submit whatever you like, but nudity is definitely out.
Let me know if you've got any questions!
Email: josh.suwaratana@senchateabar.com
Hi! I have a queer, feminist art zine that is now entering its second volume! This means that we are now publishing in color, we are accepting submissions, and we have opened up an online distribution!
GLAM! is a queer, feminist zine dedicated to discoursing on identity and difference. We accept art and media in many mediums.
Check us out at glamzinemedia.myportfolio.com --> sign up for our distribution or submit work there as well!
SYNAPSE Zine is a collection of counter-culture art and literature. We have already featured two successful issues and now we are working on issue #3. We just need some submissions!
We want creations that evoke emotion. We publish poetry, flash fiction, short stories, journal pages, handwritten pieces, doodles, paintings, photography, illustrations, etc. We accept artwork and literature from all skill levels. As long as you put feeling into it, we’d love to include it. We are specifically looking for topics that are about counter-culture, mental illness, lgbtqia+, feminism- but we do not limit our submissions to these!
All artists retain the rights to their original artwork and will be credited how they want! You can use your real name or a made-up name. We also like to include websites where readers can find your other work or online shops, but this is up to you.
We send out free digital copies (both readable and printable versions) when the zine is completed. Physical printed copies are available for only the cost of printing and postage, but we encourage artists and readers to print their own and share with their friends!
There is no limit to how many times you can submit. You can send us your whole art journal if you want!
The deadline for the 3rd issue will be July 5th, but we will be taking ongoing submissions for the next issue.
If you have any questions or submissions, or if you want to get the link to our first two issues, please email synapsezine@yahoo.com
Also check out our tumblr synapsezine