Call for Submissions Thread - all posts that are calls for submissions go here

a place for zinesters - writers and readers
In general calls for submission and announcements are to be posted on your blog and the forum is for questions and discussions. However, since people seem to think the forum gets more attention, let's use this thread - and this thread only - for any submissions wanted post. Feel free to aslo post on your blog. Thanks!
Views: 9802
SYNAPSE is a collaborative zine, focusing on artistic expression of the punk/alternative scene. We are looking for submissions for our very first issue and we want your help! We are looking for creations from all skill levels, so don’t hesitate to send us something you made.
We would like:
Some topic ideas we are kind of looking for specifically, but don’t limit yourself to these:
This zine is basically going to be one giant art journal made by multiple people. If your submission makes it into the zine, we’ll send you a copy when it is finished! We will give you credit, so make sure to send us a name to list you under unless you’d like to stay anonymous.
We are trying to make the deadline of May 1st, 2017.
Send all your ideas, questions, and files to synapsezine@yahoo.com
Hi, I run a small tea cafe in Minneapolis, Minnesota. I just got a zine shelf, and I'd like to start collecting zines for a public library of sorts. I have two sections: zines that are up for grabs and anybody can take them, and zines that are limited to the library and should not be removed from the store. I'm looking for anything family friendly. Our customers are mostly college kids, so you can submit whatever you like, but nudity is definitely out.
Let me know if you've got any questions!
Email: josh.suwaratana@senchateabar.com