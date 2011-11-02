Call for Submissions Thread - all posts that are calls for submissions go here

a place for zinesters - writers and readers
In general calls for submission and announcements are to be posted on your blog and the forum is for questions and discussions. However, since people seem to think the forum gets more attention, let's use this thread - and this thread only - for any submissions wanted post. Feel free to aslo post on your blog. Thanks!
Hi All!
Contents Issue #03 is open for submissions! This issue will be titled 'Letting Go', the interpretation is up to you. Contents is an art, design, photography and literature zine, we accept anything that looks good printed. (Acceptance of submissions is at the discretion of the Contents Zine curator.)
Send your submissions to thezinestuff@gmail.com by the end of October 2016.
More details are available on our website www.contentszine.tumblr.com/contribute
More info on my page http://wemakezines.ning.com/profile/JennaAppleseed + tumblr & facebook
Hello! We have two open calls at the moment.
One for art and one for stories:
http://transnational-queer-underground.net/call-for-your-queer-art/
http://transnational-queer-underground.net/our_story/
MOST OF HISTORY HAS BEEN WRITTEN BY WHITE MEN - WHAT THEY WROTE AND THE TRUTHS THEY CREATED ARE WHAT WE SEE REFLECTED IN MAINSTREAM GLOBAL POLITICS, MEDIA AND DISCOURSES TODAY. THE HISTORY OF WOMEN, OF NON-WHITES, NON-STRAIGHT, AND GENDER NON-CONFORMING PEOPLE HAS BEEN WIDELY NEGLECTED IN THE PAST AND IS STILL UNDERREPRESENTED IN THE PRESENT.
WE CAN CHANGE THAT!
ART CAN BE RADICAL.
ART CAN BE CONTROVERSIAL.
ART CAN BE BEAUTIFUL.
Submissions are invited for the 1st Issue of The Projectionist's Playground, to appear in March 2017.
The Projectionist’s Playground is a quarterly zine for innovative and experimental work in photography, montage, art & poetry. Poetry can range from collage, concrete, sound poetry, juxtaposition, manipulation, appropriation, to open field, dada or cut-up.
Website: https://the-projectionists-playground.com/
Submissions of poetry and visual material are welcome.
Images preferably as grayscale jpegs at 300 dpi.
Items should be sent to the editor (Julius Smit) at: theprojectionistsplayground@gmail.com
Deadline for Issue 1 - 31st January 2017
Hi my name's Harry, we are a group of comic creators from New Zealand creating comics about political and social issues. We are working on our first zine and are promoting on facebook. We would like to collaborate with other artists and zines to promote comic activism. http://http://squid-ink-comics.mozello.com/home/ squidinkcomix@yahoo.com
I'm creating a zine for each month focused on every persons different experience of it and every day.
This month, December, is the debut issue and I'd love to hear from you: how has December been? What challenges have you faced?
Be as real as possible and this is also for my school senior year visual arts course so I'd be extremely thankful :)