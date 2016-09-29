A service to distribute zine automatically?

Hi there. I run a niche website with a lot of readers, followers, etc., and I always wanted to create a zine and distribute it among them, so I think this is the best moment to do it. However, I find it really hard the distribution thing.

I'd like to know if there is a service where I could upload a simple PDF and people could buy the zine directly from there? I know that this could be against the idea of zines - they have to be hand made, but I can't because I live in a 3rd world country and my readers are mainly from the USA and Europe, so if I made them, the shipping costs (and times) would be awful.

I check websites like Blurb.com and tried with a magazine, but a 20 pages one is $3.99 (which could be fine) but the shipping costs are high. I don't need anything fancy, something in b&w and photocopy quality would be fine.

Thanks and sorry if this is not the place or the correct questions!