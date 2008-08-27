a place for zinesters - writers and readers
Amazing Connections on We Make Zines - tell me your story
At the end of this month it will be 3 years since I started We Make Zines. I would love to hear any stories you all have about how WMZ has…
Zinesters on Tumblr?
Heey there- Any of you out there on tumblr? I occasionally have posts related to my latest zine projects and such and I think it'd be cool…
Started by Laura Lane
Jun 29
New Issue Announcement thread!
I know we're all going to do it, so I guess we could keep it neat and tidy by putting it all in one thread. So here goes, JUST post about y…
Started by Andrew Culture
Jun 27
Zine related goals...
Besides the obvious of making more zines what are your zine related goals? (I'm looking for ideas to self-motivate me to write more zines!)
Started by Sarah E. Hoffman
Jun 24
Call for Submissions Thread - all posts that are calls for submissions go here
In general calls for submission and announcements are to be posted on your blog and the forum is for questions and discussions. However, si…
Started by Krissy Ponyboy Press
Jun 14
New to Zine Making
So I am new to crafting a zine and I need some insight. What are some things you did the first time that you wish you would have avoided? W…
Started by Tricia Callahan
Jun 8
Seattle zines
I'm really curious about the underground scene in Seattle (punk, DIY, etc), so I'm hoping to find some zines from there :) any recommendati…
Started by Zelda
May 21
The Zine World Site. Still Up.
Here's what the link on Wikipedia's Zine World entry led me to: http://www.undergroundpress.org/ This isn't Jerianne's is it? Did she sell…
Started by James N. Dawson
May 18
Selling at ton of anarchist zines on Etsy | Winter Zine Distro
https://www.etsy.com/shop/WinterZineDistro
Started by Winter Jones
Apr 30
New Zealand?
Looking to read zines from New Zealand! Looking to make friends from New Zealand! Any leads? thanks!
Started by Billy Da Bunny
Mar 24
African zines?
Does anybody know of any zines from South Africa, or anywhere in Africa? I know there are punk bands in South Africa, there must be zines…
Started by Dave Roche
Mar 10
