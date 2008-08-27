The Flex/ Hex/ Full Strength/ Rapture/ Action!/ Shattered Youth

THE FLEX

L4HC Hardcore/ Punk

https://theflex.bandcamp.com/



HEX

"Fucking Weird" Punk band

https://hexhexhex.bandcamp.com/releases



FULL X STRENGTH

FSF Nailed to the X

https://fullxstrength.bandcamp.com/



RAPTURE

Up and coming Youth Crew band

https://raptureleeds.bandcamp.com/releases



Action!

LANDAN HARDCORE

https://action94.bandcamp.com/releases



SHATTERED YOUTH

Wanna be punk + plenty of breakdowns

http://shatteredyouthhc.bandcamp.com/



Doors 6PM

Adv tickets £7:

http://cariaddesigns.bigcartel.com/

£8 OTD