The Flex/ Hex/ Full Strength/ Rapture/ Action!/ Shattered Youth

The Flex/ Hex/ Full Strength/ Rapture/ Action!/ Shattered Youth

Time: February 4, 2017 from 6pm to 10:30pm
Location: The Stag and Hounds Public Hounds, BS1 3 Bristol
Event Type: show
Organized By: Cariad O'Brien
THE FLEX
L4HC Hardcore/ Punk
https://theflex.bandcamp.com/

HEX
"Fucking Weird" Punk band 
https://hexhexhex.bandcamp.com/releases

FULL X STRENGTH
FSF Nailed to the X 
https://fullxstrength.bandcamp.com/

RAPTURE
Up and coming Youth Crew band
https://raptureleeds.bandcamp.com/releases

Action!
LANDAN HARDCORE
https://action94.bandcamp.com/releases

SHATTERED YOUTH
Wanna be punk + plenty of breakdowns
http://shatteredyouthhc.bandcamp.com/

Doors 6PM 
Adv tickets £7:
http://cariaddesigns.bigcartel.com/
£8 OTD

