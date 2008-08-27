We Make Zines

a place for zinesters - writers and readers

Street Cat Zine Fest

Event Details

Street Cat Zine Fest

Time: July 15, 2017 from 12pm to 6pm
Location: The Fire House
Street: 527 Goodwin Ave
City/Town: Lancaster
Website or Map: https://www.google.com/maps/p…
Event Type: zine, fest
Organized By: Cheering and Waving Press
Latest Activity: 1 hour ago

Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)

Event Description

WHAT?

Cheering and Waving Press (CWP) is putting on it's first ever zine festival. We also welcome artists of all kinds to join us at this event. 

WHY?

To create and support a DIY community of artists and zine makers. To disrupt the system. To expose new people to zines, and DIY culture. To give space for other DIY artists and zine makers to exist and share their works with others. 

WHERE?

 The Fire House

527 Goodwin Ave.

Lancaster, OH 43130

WHEN?

 July 15th, 2017

Saturday

12 PM - 6 PM

FREE

 It's free to have a table at SCZF 2017

Registration Deadline

June 15th 2017

Register HERE

If you can't make it in person please consider sending your zines in the mail!  

 You can send them here:


CWP

attn: Street Cat Zine Fest

527 Goodwin Ave

Lancaster, OH 43130

 

deadline is June 15th 2017

Comment Wall

Comment

RSVP for Street Cat Zine Fest to add comments!

Join We Make Zines

Attending (1)

Groups

Want to advertise here?

Ist preference given to distros and zines. Rates and details are here. Limited space. Very Low Cost!

Please Support Our Sponsors

SYNDICATED ZINE REVIEWS

ZINE-O-MATIC

THE WORD DISTRIBUTION

Download and Print WMZ Fliers

 

© 2017   Created by Krissy Ponyboy Press.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service