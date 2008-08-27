Gluestick Fest 2017

a place for zinesters - writers and readers
Time: July 8, 2017 from 12pm to 5pm
Location: Irving Theater
Street: 5505 E Washington St
City/Town: Indianapolis, IN
Website or Map: http://www.gluestickfest.com
Event Type: zine, fest
Organized By: Gluestick via s.Jane Mills
Gluestick Fest is an annual zine & small publishing festival. The goal of Gluestick is to encourage community through small publishing. Whether this takes the form of a zine, comic, etc., we want to give Indianapolis one day during the summer to meet other local and regional artists, all the while supporting the communities that we love.
