WHAT?

Cheering and Waving Press (CWP) is putting on it's first ever zine festival. We also welcome artists of all kinds to join us at this event.

To create and support a DIY community of artists and zine makers. To disrupt the system. To expose new people to zines, and DIY culture. To give space for other DIY artists and zine makers to exist and share their works with others.

WHEN?

July 15th, 2017

Saturday

12 PM - 6 PM

FREE

​

It's free to have a table at SCZF 2017

Registration Deadline

June 15th 2017

Register HERE

If you can't make it in person please consider sending your zines in the mail!

You can send them here:



CWP

attn: Street Cat Zine Fest

527 Goodwin Ave

Lancaster, OH 43130

deadline is June 15th 2017