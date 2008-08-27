a place for zinesters - writers and readers
Time: July 15, 2017 from 12pm to 6pm
Location: The Fire House
Street: 527 Goodwin Ave
City/Town: Lancaster
Website or Map: https://www.google.com/maps/p…
Event Type: zine, fest
Organized By: Cheering and Waving Press
Latest Activity: 3 minutes ago
WHAT?
Cheering and Waving Press (CWP) is putting on it's first ever zine festival. We also welcome artists of all kinds to join us at this event.
WHY?
To create and support a DIY community of artists and zine makers. To disrupt the system. To expose new people to zines, and DIY culture. To give space for other DIY artists and zine makers to exist and share their works with others.
WHERE?
The Fire House
527 Goodwin Ave.
Lancaster, OH 43130
WHEN?
July 15th, 2017
Saturday
12 PM - 6 PM
FREE
It's free to have a table at SCZF 2017
Registration Deadline
June 15th 2017
Register HERE
If you can't make it in person please consider sending your zines in the mail!
You can send them here:
CWP
attn: Street Cat Zine Fest
527 Goodwin Ave
Lancaster, OH 43130
deadline is June 15th 2017
Comment
can't go.. but i can send some stuff! hope you have fun & that everything's a success!
Hi CWP,
Street Cat sounds cool, congrats on putting it together and all best going forward. Unfortunately, we won't be able to make the trip - thanks for thinking of us and let us know about any future shows. I'd be happy to send some zines and such along, I'll have some material on its way to you soon.
Best,
Steve, The Panoptic Press
RSVP for Street Cat Zine Fest to add comments!
Join We Make Zines